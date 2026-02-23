Drake Maye’s First Post-Super Bowl Sighting Comes as Wife Ann Michael Stuns in Dress

New England Patriots fans are still licking their wounds after an embarrassing loss in Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, when Seattle secured a relatively easy 29-13 victory in Santa Clara, California.

This was not the Super Bowl debut that Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye was hoping for. Maye finished the game with 27 completions on 43 attempts to go along with 295 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. However, those two touchdowns came after New England had essentially lost.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael’s One Super Bowl 'Highlight' Post Shows How Bad It Was

The good news is that Maye still has plenty of career ahead of him, and there's little doubt that he's poised to make many more deep playoff runs in New England, so long as he stays healthy.

As beloved as Maye is, there's a case to be made that his wife, Ann Michael, is even more universally adored by the NFL community.

Ann Michael Maye's January 18 Instagram story. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye

RELATED: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Shares Sweet Pre-Super Bowl Message for Patriots QB

Ann Michael Maye has built an impressive platform on social media, largely because of her wholesome baking and cooking content.

While she has continued posting near-daily videos since the Super Bowl, there haven't been any public appearances from her husband, Drake.

Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye celebrate the Patriots huge win at the Buffalo Bills. | Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

RELATED: Drake Maye's Wife Ann Michael and Sam Darnold's Fiancée Katie 'Beef' In Matching Fits

Drake Maye Seen With Wife Ann Michael After Super Bowl Loss as Dress Turns Heads

On February 23, Ann Michael posted a selfie of herself and Drake, both of whom are wearing Hawaiian lei necklaces.

Ann Michael is wearing an orange dress, and the post is captioned, "Alohaaaa🌺🌺," suggesting that the couple might be in Hawaii.

Ann Michael Maye's February 23 Instagram story. | Instagram/@annmichaelhmaye

Hopefully, Maye can soak up some sunshine and put his Super Bowl sorrows behind him during this vacation with his wife.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex