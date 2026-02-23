Drake Maye’s First Post-Super Bowl Sighting Comes as Wife Ann Michael Stuns in Dress
New England Patriots fans are still licking their wounds after an embarrassing loss in Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, when Seattle secured a relatively easy 29-13 victory in Santa Clara, California.
This was not the Super Bowl debut that Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye was hoping for. Maye finished the game with 27 completions on 43 attempts to go along with 295 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. However, those two touchdowns came after New England had essentially lost.
The good news is that Maye still has plenty of career ahead of him, and there's little doubt that he's poised to make many more deep playoff runs in New England, so long as he stays healthy.
As beloved as Maye is, there's a case to be made that his wife, Ann Michael, is even more universally adored by the NFL community.
Ann Michael Maye has built an impressive platform on social media, largely because of her wholesome baking and cooking content.
While she has continued posting near-daily videos since the Super Bowl, there haven't been any public appearances from her husband, Drake.
Drake Maye Seen With Wife Ann Michael After Super Bowl Loss as Dress Turns Heads
On February 23, Ann Michael posted a selfie of herself and Drake, both of whom are wearing Hawaiian lei necklaces.
Ann Michael is wearing an orange dress, and the post is captioned, "Alohaaaa🌺🌺," suggesting that the couple might be in Hawaii.
Hopefully, Maye can soak up some sunshine and put his Super Bowl sorrows behind him during this vacation with his wife.
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.