Sidney Crosby's GF Kathy Leutner Stuns In Selfie Amid Canada Star's Injury

The Canadian men's hockey team is looking to secure its spot on the podium at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 20, as they're facing off against Finland in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, Team Canada has to compete with their captain, as legendary Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby isn't playing in Friday's game because of an injury he sustained in the quarterfinal.

Sidney Crosby of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Crosby exited Canada's quarterfinal game against Czechia after an awkward landing on his right leg after being hit against the glass by Radko Gudas.

The good news is that Crosby appeared to avoid a serious injury, as there was speculation that he would be able to play on Friday. Ultimately, Canada decided to keep Crosby out for this content in hopes it would help his chances in the medal round.

A ton of fun talking hockey on @GetUpESPN today.



On Hilary Knight, the USA men, and Sidney Crosby. What an Olympics it’s been so far. pic.twitter.com/qdihFbVwBr — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 20, 2026

There's no question that Crosby being sidelined is a tough blow for Canada's chances against Sweden.

And surely nobody wanted to see Crosby on the ice more than his longtime girlfriend, Kathy Leutner.

Kathy Leutner | IMAGO / WENN

Kathy Leutner Sparks Buzz in Selfie Amid Canada Star's Injury

Crosby and Leutner have been together for close to two decades at this point. While both keep a low profile, Katrina Marchand, the husband of Team Canada star Brad Marchand, has posted several photos of Leutner to her social media accounts throughout these Olympics in Italy.

One example is a selfie of Leutner and Marchand that was posted shortly before Canada's semifinal game.

Kathy Leutner (right) and Katrina Marchand (left) | Instagram/@kathyannleutner

These two also recently posted together after a Team Canada WAG dinner.

Kathy Leutner and Katrina Marchand. | Instagram/@kathyannleutner

Leutner will hopefully be able to see her boyfriend back on the ice during the medal round. And hopefully, that game will be for a gold medal.

