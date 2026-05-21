Alex Rodriguez's Ex-GF Jaclyn Cordeiro Shares Empowering Swimsuit Pic Amid Breakup

While Alex Rodriguez's iconic baseball career has long since come to an end, he has remained in the sports world because of his majority ownership stake with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were recently eliminated from the NBA postseason.

Rodriguez's dating life has always been a part of his pop culture relevance, if only because he has dated several A-list celebrities during his time with the New York Yankees and afterwards. His most recent girlfriend is Jaclyn Cordeiro, a fitness instructor with whom he has spent over three years to this point.

Minnesota Timberwolves part owner Alex Rodriguez sits with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordero | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

However, it appears that this is no longer the case, as TMZ reported on May 21 that Rodriguez and Cordeiro have split, and have actually been broken up for the past two months.

Cordeiro was quoted in the TMZ article as saying, "To clarify, Alex and I are currently taking some time apart but there continues to be mutual love, care, and deep respect between us and for our families. We remain supportive of one another, and there is absolutely no animosity, drama, or negative story here."

"I’m also navigating a serious health matter involving a family member at this time, so my focus is understandably there. Alex and I continue to be very close, and out of respect for everyone involved especially our daughters and loved ones I’d kindly ask that any reporting reflects the compassion and privacy this situation deserves," she added.

New York Yankees former player Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jaclyn Cordeiro Shares Inspiration Fitness Message With Swimsuit Photo Amid A-Rod Breakup

While Cordeiro might have broken up with Rodriguez, that isn't keeping her from staying inspirational on social media.

This was shown with a social media post she made on Instagram on May 16. The post included a photo of her wearing a leopard-print swimsuit, seemingly sipping on a margarita, and was captioned, "You realize being fit was never supposed to mean saying no to life. For years women are taught: Skip the dinners[,] Fear the vacation[,] Start over Monday[,] Earn your enjoyment[.]

"I’ve learned the strongest women build routines they can LIVE with. Muscle. Confidence. Energy. A glass by the pool. A night out. Consistency over perfection. The JacFit community isn’t about extremes. It’s about becoming the woman who can do both. Question: Do you struggle more with staying consistent… or allowing yourself balance?"

Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro got seen arriving to the ‘Big Dreams: The Little League World Series 2024’ documentary screening in NYC ⚾🖤 📸: https://t.co/AO805SwVIE pic.twitter.com/QuEhwMBahr — Page Six (@PageSix) August 13, 2025

Props to Cordeiro for sharing this motivational and inspirational message to her following during what's likely a tough personal time, given the family matters she mentioned.