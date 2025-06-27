The Athlete Lifestyle logo

New Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez's daughters shockingly grown up at NBA draft

The reinvention of the controversial former MLB star is fully complete as the new Minnesota Timberwolves owner. His daughters started their training as heirs.

Matthew Graham

Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alex Rodriguez has gone from New York Yankees pariah to NBA owner in a little more than a decade.

In what can only be called one of the most amazing transformations in sports history, not many casual fans ever talk about the three-time AL MVP being suspended for 211 games for the then scandalous revelations of performance-enhancing drugs that hounded him throughout his prolific MLB career.

Alex Rodriguez
Apr 19, 2025: Alex Rodriguez sits court-side to watch pre-game warmups with his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

During his high-profile tenure, the now Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx co-owner, still only 49, had two daughters with his now ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who had a messy divorce with in 2008 after getting married in 2002. And who could ever forget when he dated Jennifer Lopez.

Luckily, Rodriguez made being a good father a priority, and his two girls are now shockingly grown up: Natasha, 20, and Ella, 17.

Natasha Rodriguez, Alex Rodriguez, Ella Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

His buddy and business partner Marc Lore have officially gotten control of the Wolves and Lynx finally for a bargain $1.5 billion compared to the Lakers $10 billion.

“Mr. Lore and Mr. Rodriguez will serve as Co-Chairmen, with Lore assuming the role of Timberwolves Governor and Rodriguez as Alternate Governor,” the NBA announced. “For the Lynx, Rodriguez will serve as Governor while Lore will act as Alternate Governor.”

One thing seems clear after ARod shared the experiences of his first NBA draft on his Instagram Stories as the official owner, Natasha, who he calls Tashi, and Ella look ready to be the future heirs of the Wolves and Lynx.

Alex Rodriguez, Natasha Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

"Love having my girls share this experience with me," Rodriguez wrote in one of his captions.

Alex Rodriguez, Natasha Rodriguez, Ella Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram

ARod should be commended for his amazing business acumen, telling The Athletic, "This is really a dream come true, right? When you come from very little, you appreciate everything. … As a kid if someone said, ‘Would you be a coach?’ Probably. But a team owner? This is just really a dream come true.”

His daughters look ready to be a major part, excuse the pun given Natasha is a theater major at the University of Michigan, of it moving forward.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

