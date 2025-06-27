New Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez's daughters shockingly grown up at NBA draft
Alex Rodriguez has gone from New York Yankees pariah to NBA owner in a little more than a decade.
In what can only be called one of the most amazing transformations in sports history, not many casual fans ever talk about the three-time AL MVP being suspended for 211 games for the then scandalous revelations of performance-enhancing drugs that hounded him throughout his prolific MLB career.
During his high-profile tenure, the now Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx co-owner, still only 49, had two daughters with his now ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who had a messy divorce with in 2008 after getting married in 2002. And who could ever forget when he dated Jennifer Lopez.
Luckily, Rodriguez made being a good father a priority, and his two girls are now shockingly grown up: Natasha, 20, and Ella, 17.
His buddy and business partner Marc Lore have officially gotten control of the Wolves and Lynx finally for a bargain $1.5 billion compared to the Lakers $10 billion.
“Mr. Lore and Mr. Rodriguez will serve as Co-Chairmen, with Lore assuming the role of Timberwolves Governor and Rodriguez as Alternate Governor,” the NBA announced. “For the Lynx, Rodriguez will serve as Governor while Lore will act as Alternate Governor.”
One thing seems clear after ARod shared the experiences of his first NBA draft on his Instagram Stories as the official owner, Natasha, who he calls Tashi, and Ella look ready to be the future heirs of the Wolves and Lynx.
"Love having my girls share this experience with me," Rodriguez wrote in one of his captions.
ARod should be commended for his amazing business acumen, telling The Athletic, "This is really a dream come true, right? When you come from very little, you appreciate everything. … As a kid if someone said, ‘Would you be a coach?’ Probably. But a team owner? This is just really a dream come true.”
His daughters look ready to be a major part, excuse the pun given Natasha is a theater major at the University of Michigan, of it moving forward.
