Alex Rodriguez swoons over gf Jaclyn Cordeiro's hip thrusts, leg day workout
MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and his fitness influencer girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro are never shy about showing their affection for each other. Whether it be courtside at games or in the comments of each other's social media posts, they're always showing the love.
That was the case again this week when A-Rod was scrolling through the 'Gram and came across one of Jaclyn's workout videos.
Jaclyn was showing off her leg day workout to her more than 138,000 followers on Instagram.
MORE: ESPN's Molly Qerim flaunts abs in early morning pre-First Take workout selfie
"Strong Legs, Stronger Love," she wrote, while breaking out some hip thrusts and other exercises.
It didn't take long for the former MLB slugger to come sliding into the comments and thirst over his girlfriend.
MORE: Gracie Hunt flexes full-body morning workout in ab-baring yoga fit
A-Rod responed with a simple reaction, "Wow," with a heart and flame emoji. Jaclyn took notice of the comment and shared a loving response to his compliment.
No one will ever accuse A-Rod of being a man of many words.
MORE: Olympic champ Gabby Thomas sweats off 'least favorite type' of workout
Rodriguez and Cordeiro were first linked in October 2022. They hard-launched their relationship on Instagram in December 2022.
Cordeiro, who is a Canadian fitness influencer who developed her own six-week program JACFIT, is also a writer, lifestyle coach and Registered Nurse.
Jaclyn is a single mom of two, Bella born in May 2011, and Savanah born in October 2012. Rodriguez also has two children from a previous relationship: Natasha, 20, and Ella, 16.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock