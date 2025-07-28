Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez's gf Jaclyn pens sweet 50th birthday note flexing European vacay
A-Rod is celebrating his 50th birthday with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro — and he's doing it throughout Europe.
Cordeiro, who was first linked to Rodriguez in 2024, shared a photo of her and the retired New York Yankees star in Italy, his arm around hers.
"50 looks good on him… but so does Italy. Lucky me, I get both," Cordeiro, 45, captioned the photo, in which the pair look relaxed and happy while out at a meal. "Happy Birthday Love #birthdayboy #MatureAndMagnifico #agedtoperfection."
RELATED: Who’s the new woman in Alex Rodriguez’s life after his cryptic post amid Jennifer’s divorce?
While some people in the comments section made references to Jennifer Lopez — Rodriguez's ex-fiancée — others were thrilled for the couple.
"Happy Birthday!!!!!!! 🎉. You both look incredible!!!! 😍😍 I have NEVER seen him look happier 🙌❤️❤️," one fan wrote. "Perfect couple."
"My fav couple! You are both so blessed!" another user gushed. "Happy 50th Birthday @arod! You look absolutely amazing and so very happy! 🥳🔥🎂🙌🍾🥂🎈."
RELATED: New Wolves owner Alex Rodriguez's daughters shockingly grown up at NBA draft
Rodriguez, for his part, posted his own carousel of photos in honor of his 50th.
"50 laps around the sun. Couldn’t be more thankful to share them with such a beautiful group of friends and family," he captioned the series of pictures with Cordiero, his two daughters and more loved ones, all on vacation in Greece. "Here’s to 50 more 🙏🏽 ."
Cordeiro, who is a mother of two herself, commented on Rodriguez's post.
"Happy Birthday My Love❤️," she penned. "Wishing you many more years of love , health and happiness."
