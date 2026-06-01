Alex Rodriguez Ex-Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Welcomes 'New Chapter' in Black Dress

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has remained relevant in the sports world and in pop culture since his playing days ended.

While he'll always be renowned within the baseball community, his successful post-baseball business career (which includes him having a majority ownership stake with the Minnesota Timberwolves) has kept a spotlight on the man who finished his polarizing MLB career with 696 home runs.

Minnesota Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Because of this, there has always been interest in Rodriguez's personal life, specifically regarding who he's dating. A-Rod has been with numerous celebrities over the years, with the most recent being fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro.

These two had been together for over three years. However, news broke last month that the two parted ways and are no longer together.

New York Yankees former player Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This hasn't stopped Cordeiro from being active on social media. This was shown through her Instagram account, where she continues to post even while going through what's surely a big transformational period in her life after such a long time spent with A-Rod.

Jaclyn Cordeiro Embraces 'New Chapter' With Post After Split With Alex Rodriguez

The most recent example of this was on June 1, when Cordeiro made an Instagram post that was a black-and-white photo of her from behind, as she was sitting and looking at the camera through a mirror's reflection while wearing a black dress.

The post was captioned, "Growth never asked for permission from comfort. Every new chapter, every breakthrough, every version of yourself you’re dreaming about lives just beyond the familiar. The truth is, confidence isn’t something you find before you take the leap, it’s something you build because you took it. So wear the dress. Take the chance. Start the business. Play the game. Speak up. Show up. The life you’re meant for begins the moment you stop waiting to feel ready."

It's interesting to hear Cordeiro talk about a "new chapter" in her life, and the fact that she's sharing a message that's essentially for putting herself back out there in the world.

Cordeiro does a great job of being inspirational through her social media, and this is just another example of this. As for A-Rod, while he's still posting on Instagram, he keeps his profile quite business-centric, which means that fans should probably not expect any messages regarding a "new chapter" in his life or anything regarding his recent breakup with Cordeiro.

But perhaps A-Rod will surprise his fans once again.