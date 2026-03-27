Alex Vesia’s Wife Kayla Sends Painful Dodgers Opening Day Message After Child’s Death

While the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series for the second straight season last year, this was still a heartbreaking time for the team's community, given what one of their members was going through.

On October 23, shortly before the Dodgers faced the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto for Game 1 of the World Series, the Dodgers announced in a statement, "It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."

While the Dodgers didn't provide any details about what the family was going through, it was known that Kayla Vesia was pregnant with a baby girl at the time.

Alex didn't appear in the World Series, and the family didn't speak out about what they were dealing with until after the series ended. This came with a shared Instagram post on November 7 that read, "Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.

"Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them," the post's caption added.

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Kayla provided an update with a January 2 TikTok post, where she said, "I will not be coming on here and crying. I don’t want to come on the internet and cry. I don’t think that’s fun for anyone. So I think it’ll be a good outlet to talk and share, different from me and Alex talking and talking with our therapist. It’s just a different outlet. And like I said, if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, then that’s great.”

Kayla Vesis Shares Emotional Dodgers Opening Day Message

While the Vesia family has been able to move forward and find moments of joy in the wake of this tragic family matter, what they went through is still surely on their minds and in their hearts.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This was made clear by an Instagram post Kayla shared on March 27, which showed her posing at Dodger Stadium and was captioned, "a very bitter sweet opening day 💙 What I would give to have my Sterling girl here, carrying her in my heart always."

Vesia didn't pitch in the Dodgers' Opening Day win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.