Alex Vesia's wife Kayla shares Dodgers 'good laugh' after emotional tragedy update
In this story:
It's a tragedy that no parents should ever have to endure.
Alex Vesia missed the entire World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a "deeply personal family matter," his wife Kayla revealed the worst news possible that their baby girl, Sterling Sol, had died at birth.
"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th." Mrs. Vesia wrote in an Instagram post in early November, after the Dodgers secured back-to-back World Series championships in stunningly dramatic fashion.
RELATED: Who is Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla Vesia?
"There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her. Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them."
Kayla provides another update fighting back tears
Kayla posted her first TikTok since that early November one, and it's understandably still a struggle for her and the 29-year-old left-handed reliever who always provides an emotional charge whenever he enters the game.
RELATED: Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly turns heads in Dodgers presser dress selfie
She updated fans that the couple has needed therapy, but that sharing testimonials about her journey is another outlet.
“I will not be coming on here and crying," Kayla said after the edit showed she had clearly been in tears. "I don’t want to come on the internet and cry. I don’t think that’s fun for anyone. So I think it’ll be a good outlet to talk and share, different from me and Alex talking and talking with our therapist. It’s just a different outlet. And like I said, if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, then that’s great.”
RELATED: Dodgers star Tyler Glasnow marries the woman he picked up at an MLB game
Dodgers teammates provide Vesia, Kayla a 'good laugh'
Kayla shared today that Vesia's Dodgers teammates, Jack Dreyer and Dalton Rushing specifically, provided them "a good laugh" showing up at their home matching Vesia's pajamas, along with former Boys in Blue Andre Jackson and Yency Almonte.
It's unclear why, but it seems like it might have been something Kayla helped coordinate, since she also wrote, "having all the guys show up in matching pjs >>>."
Whatever the reason, it's great to see the Vesias have a good laugh. No couple deserves it more.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z
Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair
WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out
Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.