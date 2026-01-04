Alex Vesia's wife Kayla shares Dodgers 'good laugh' after emotional tragedy update

It's a tragedy that no parents should ever have to endure.

Alex Vesia missed the entire World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a "deeply personal family matter," his wife Kayla revealed the worst news possible that their baby girl, Sterling Sol, had died at birth.

Sep 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia celebrates against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th." Mrs. Vesia wrote in an Instagram post in early November, after the Dodgers secured back-to-back World Series championships in stunningly dramatic fashion.

RELATED: Who is Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla Vesia?

"There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her. Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them."

Kayla provides another update fighting back tears

Kayla posted her first TikTok since that early November one, and it's understandably still a struggle for her and the 29-year-old left-handed reliever who always provides an emotional charge whenever he enters the game.

RELATED: Edwin Diaz’s wife Nashaly turns heads in Dodgers presser dress selfie

Oct. 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) celebrates in the clubhouse after defeating the Cincinnati Reds in game two of the Wild Card round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

She updated fans that the couple has needed therapy, but that sharing testimonials about her journey is another outlet.

“I will not be coming on here and crying," Kayla said after the edit showed she had clearly been in tears. "I don’t want to come on the internet and cry. I don’t think that’s fun for anyone. So I think it’ll be a good outlet to talk and share, different from me and Alex talking and talking with our therapist. It’s just a different outlet. And like I said, if it can help somebody who’s going through the same thing, then that’s great.”

RELATED: Dodgers star Tyler Glasnow marries the woman he picked up at an MLB game

Dodgers teammates provide Vesia, Kayla a 'good laugh'

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts high fives relief pitcher Alex Vesia (51) after getting out of the eighth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reigning World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayla shared today that Vesia's Dodgers teammates, Jack Dreyer and Dalton Rushing specifically, provided them "a good laugh" showing up at their home matching Vesia's pajamas, along with former Boys in Blue Andre Jackson and Yency Almonte.

It's unclear why, but it seems like it might have been something Kayla helped coordinate, since she also wrote, "having all the guys show up in matching pjs >>>."

Whatever the reason, it's great to see the Vesias have a good laugh. No couple deserves it more.

Sep 25, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) celebrates in the locker with his team after winning the National League West championship after a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party