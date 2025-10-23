Who is Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia's wife, Kayla Vesia?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in position to become back-to-back World Series champions after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Conference Series.
After the Dodgers landed in Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, the team shared some devastating news regarding their star relief pitcher, Alex Vesia, on Thursday, Oct. 23.
The Dodgers announced in a statement, "It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter."
"The entire organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has until Friday morning to finalize their 26-man roster. As for whether Los Angeles will be without their left-handed reliever throughout the World Series, “I think we’re just going day to day,” Roberts told reporters, “with really no expectations.”
Prayers Poured in for Alex Vesia's Wife, Kayla Vesia, Who Is Pregnant With the Couple's First Child
While details surrounding Vesia's absence remain unknown, fans flocked to Kayla's most recent Instagram post. Kayla, who's expecting a baby girl, was celebrating the Dodgers NLCS win just five days ago.
She posted several photos from Dodgers Stadium and wrote, "& NOW… ONTO THE WORLD SERIES ‼️."
One fan commented, "Sending you a big hug Kayla, praying for your family and hope everything is okay. Dodgers nation is here for you 🥺💙." Another person wrote, "We all are praying for you and babygirl, along with the rest of the family. We hope everything is okay 💙."
The couple first announced they were expecting in April.
Vesia started dating Kayla in April 2019. He proposed near his hometown in San Diego at Marine Street Beach in La Jolla in Nov. 2022.
The California State University alum and Kayla tied the knot at Ethereal Gardens on Jan. 5, 2024.
