Alexander Zverev's Ex-GF Brenda Patea Models Brown Swimsuit Before French Open Final

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has arguably the best opportunity in his career to win a grand slam tournament when he faces Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the French Open on June 7.

This is because, on paper, Cobolli is an easier opponent than players like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, who are both ranked higher than Zverev in the ATP world rankings. However, matches aren't won on paper, and Cobolli has been in great form throughout this tournament and in 2026 as a whole.

But Zverev appears to be in a great mental space and should put on a good performance on the biggest stage in France.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Anybody who has been following Zverev both on and off the court over the past few years likely knows that he has been dating influencer Sophia Thomalla since 2021.

However, Thomalla isn't the only high-profile woman Zverev has dated. He was also with Brenda Patea for about eight months in 2019 before the couple split in 2020. A short while later, Patea announced that she was pregnant with Zverev's child.

Then Mayla Zverev, Alexander's daughter, was born in March of 2021. Since then, Brenda and Alexander have been splitting custody over Mayla, which means that she sometimes attends Zverev's tournament. This has created several wholesome moments between father and daughter at matches.

Brenda Patea Turns Heads With Swimsuit Post Before French Open Final

Patea remains active on social media and has built a solid following for herself in the wake of her relationship with Zverev.

Another example of this arrived on June 1, just a few days before Zverev's French Open final appearance.

Patea posted on Instagram wearing a brown swimsuit with a flower in her hair. The post was captioned, "Lieblings-Urlaubsziel? ☀️🌴," which loosely translates to, "Favorite vacation destination? ☀️🌴".

One would be interesting to know how much of an interest Patea has in Zverev's tennis career. Given how much he is right now, one would assume that Patea is taking care of Mayla while he's in France.

And one would also assume that Mayla would want to watch her father competing, especially in as big of a match as the French Open final.