Why Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Isn't At French Open Final

While 29-year-old German tennis superstar Alexander Zverev is one of the world's best tennis players, there's also a lot of interest in his personal life, given his popularity and platform in the sport.

Zverev has been dating influencer Sophia Thomalla for about five years to this point. While there was some speculation they had broken up earlier this year, those rumors proved to be untrue, and the couple still appears to be going strong.

However, many fans have noticed something about Zverev's time at the 2026 French Open. Thomalla hasn't been around. This, plus the fact that she hasn't been posting at all on social media, is raising eyebrows.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Lackovic

Granted, this isn't a reason to suggest that the couple isn't together any longer. While she isn't actively posting, Thomalla has been liking all of Zverev's social media posts in his run to the French Open final (which is taking place on June 7), and Thomalla's mom has been commenting on Zverev's posts, which she probably wouldn't be doing if her daughter and Zverev had split up.

Still, there has been interest in where Thomalla is while Zverev is in France. And the answer became clear on June 5.

Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Explains Plan In Case of French Open Final Victory

A June 7 report from Sportskeeda's Ahana Bhaumik wrote, "[Zverev and Thomalla's] master plan is that when the World No. 3 battles on court against Cobolli, his girlfriend, Sophia, will cheer him on television in Cologne.

"If the 29-year-old manages to win the tournament, the German model will immediately fly to Paris and celebrate the victory with the champion. A few years later, she will again jet back to Cologne," the article added.

Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / RHR-Foto

In other words, Thomalla is currently occupied in Cologne, Germany, right now. But she has already committed to taking time away to celebrate what would be Zverev's first grand slam major tournament, for what sounds like it will just be one night before heading back to Cologne to resume whatever work she had there.

If Zverev does win, it will be interesting to see how active Thomalla is about the victory on social media. There's no doubt she'll be overjoyed, but her lack of recent social media activity adds another element to follow in case Zverev does end up holding the French Open trophy. But he still has to beat Cobolli in order to make that a reality.