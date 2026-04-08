Alexander Zverev's GF Sophia Thomalla Reveals Reason for Monte Carlo Masters Absence

Alexander Zverev surpassed Novak Djokovic as the world's No. 3-ranked tennis player (according to the ATP) after advancing to the semifinal round of the Miami Open.

Unfortunately for Zverev, he wasn't able to beat Jannik Sinner in that semifinal to potentially win the Miami Open. This marked the seventh straight head-to-head match between Sinner and Zverev that Sinner won, which showed that his current form is nearly unbeatable for Zverev at this point.

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Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Perhaps Zverev will get a chance to right this wrong against Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters, which is taking place right now. Then again, Zverev barely made it past his opponent, Cristian Garín, in the Round of 32 on April 8.

Zverev lost the first set 6-4 before ultimately making a 6-4 comeback in the second set. He then took the third set 7-5, thus cementing his spot in the Round of 16.

It’s not over until it’s over 😤



Zverev comes back from a double break down in the decider to defeat Garin 4-6 6-4 7-5!#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/RQuGUSB0sW — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 8, 2026

Tennis fans have gotten used to seeing Zverev's longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, present at many of his tournaments over the past few years.

They have been dating since 2020, and given that they share a dog (who also travels with them), many would have expected Thomalla to be present at the Monte Carlo Masters. However, she is currently nowhere to be found.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Poolfoto

Sophia Thomalla's Absence from Monte Carlo Masters Explained

Thomalla is a busy woman. She is currently working as the host of a show called "Are You The One?" The show airs in Germany but is taking place at Koh Samui in Thailand.

And it became clear that Thomalla wasn't able to attend the Monte Carlo Masters open because of this obligation when she made an Instagram post earlier this week that was captioned, "I got to visit Sybille My Hairy Disabled Friends on Koh Samui today 🥹😭 There she takes care of the dogs that are often overlooked with an incredible amount of love, patience and devotion. You immediately realize that each and every Wauzi means a lot to her. ❤️"

It was initially unclear whether the show Thomalla is hosting had been taped in the past and was airing now, or whether it was being taped right now. This post proves it's the latter, and also explains why Thomalla isn't present at Monte Carlo alongside Zverev right now.

But it's safe to assume that Thomalla is supporting Zvereve however she can, and she was probably watching his comeback win against Garín on Wednesday.