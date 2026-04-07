Jannik Sinner’s GF Laila Hasanovic’s Exchange With Alexander Zverev’s GF Sparks Buzz

While anything can happen in tennis, it's hard to imagine that anybody is going to upset Jannik Sinner at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters. At least, not until the tournament enters the final few rounds.

Sinner is currently the world's No. 2-ranked player, according to the ATP. However, he has won the past two tournaments, both of which were in America (the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open). And given Carlos Alcaraz's upset loss in the Round of 32 at the Miami Open, there's a strong case to be made that Sinner is actually in the top form of all men's tennis players right now.

Jannik Sinner poses with the Butch Buchholz Championship Trophy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

If there is someone who can derail Sinner at this point, perhaps it's Alexander Zverev. The German is the world's No. 3-ranked player and is seemingly on the cusp of breaking out and becoming a true competitive peer with Alcaraz and Sinner.

Then again, Sinner has beaten Zverev in seven consecutive matches, including the semifinal of the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open. So it wouldn't appear that Zverev is not quite on his level at this point.

Jannik Sinner of Italy is congratulated by Alexander Zverev | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Regardless of how their matches go, both Sinner and Zverev are winning off the court. For Sinner, this is owed to his relationship with fashion model and social media influencer Laila Hasanovic.

While it's unknown exactly when these two paired up, Sinner and Hasanovic have clearly been going strong since the summer of 2025. They also share a dog, named Snoopy.

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner, and Snoopy | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Zverev is dating Sophia Thomalla. The couple has been together since 2020, and are still seeing each other despite past rumors that Zverev might have been with somebody else at the Australian Open.

Sophie Thomalla, Laila Hasanovic Turn Heads With Social Media Exchange

While their boyfriends might be competitors, there isn't any bad blood between Thomalla and Hasanovic. This was made clear by an exchange they had after Hasanovic made an April 4 Instagram post that featured three photos of her and her dog, Snoopy. The post was captioned, "snoopy runs the shoot".

The top comment on the post is from Sophia Thomalla, who wrote, "❤️🐕".

This prompted a response from Hasanovic, who said back to her, "🫀🫀".

Thomalla and Zverev also have a dog together, who is named Mishka and who has his own Instagram account. Therefore, perhaps Sinner and Zverev could become friends on behalf of their dogs and their girlfriends spending time together.