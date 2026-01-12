Alexander Zverev causes stir with new girlfriend Caroline Daur at Australian Open
Alexander Zverev is already making big headlines at the 2026 Australian Open before the tournament even gets started.
With the big names descending upon Melbourne this week for tennis' first major of the year, the German world No. 3 has already gotten himself into hot water by allegedly hurling his racket at the electronic boards in a practice session today with Australian Alex de Minaur.
Zverev, the 2025 Aussie Open finalist, who is also known as Sascha, has a reputation of losing his temper on the court, with a racket many times not making it through the match.
While the 28 year old has been excruciatingly close to winning a Grand Slam, having been a runner-up in the Aussie Open, as well as the French Open and US Open in his career, it seems like the 6-foot-6 heartthrob is also making a splash away from the court with a new girlfriend.
Zverev seems to have moved on from German actress Sophia Thomalla
Zverev had been dating actress and model Sophia Thomalla, and now it looks like that is no longer the case, which is a surprise to many tennis fans since they had been together since 2020, and it had been presumed they were still a couple.
Splash News has photos of Sascha with another German model and influencer, Caroline Daur, at the Australian Open.
Daur, 30, first became a big name as a fashion influencer, parlaying that into a successful business career.
Zverev hopes Daur can be his good-luck charm as he tries to finally take down Jannik Sinner, who he lost to in last year's Australian Open final as the back-to-back champion, and Carlos Alcaraz, who won last year's French Open and US Open. Sinner also won Wimbledon.
At least Zverev always seems to be winning off the court, no matter which German model he's dating.
