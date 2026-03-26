Alexander Zverev’s GF Sophia Thomalla Steals the Show in Violet Dress at Miami Open

Heading into the 2026 Miami Open, 28-year-old German tennis standout Alexander Zverev was the world's No. 4-ranked player, according to the ATP. However, Zverev has a great opportunity to climb in these rankings by the time the tournament is over.

Zverev is facing off against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in the Quarterfinal of the Miami Open on March 26. The German will be considered the favorite, as Cerundolo is ranked No. 19 on the ATP. And if he can secure a victory and advance to the semifinal, he will likely have an exceedingly difficult matchup in Jannik Sinner, who is the world's No. 2-ranked player and the favorite to win the Miami Open, with Carlos Alcaraz having already been knocked out.

Alexander Zverev (GER) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But before he has Sinner to worry about, Zverev must make it past Cerundolo. The good news is that Zverev will have the support of his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, in person.

Zverev and Thomalla have been together since 2020. While there were rumors that the couple split up at the end of 2025 or in early 2026 (which was because Zverev had been spotted alongside Caroline Daur at the Australian Open, while Thomalla was not present), it has since become clear that Zverev and Thomalla are still seeing each other.

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Eventpress

Sophia Thomalla Catches Eyes in Violet Outfit Amid Alexander Zverev's Miami Open Run

Not only do Zverev and Thomalla have a joint Instagram account of their dog named Mishka, which they have been posting on throughout the Miami Open, but Thomalla is also being seen at Zverev's matches.

Thomalla was also seen on a beach of late, which was likely in Miami. And she showed proof of this with a March 26 Instagram post that was captioned (in translated German), "It's already starting again.... New Season incoming..."

It seems that Thomalla is promoting a new show that she is hosting, called "Are You The One?" But what's really catching attention is the violet dress she's wearing in the post.

One would imagine that Thomalla will be in the grandstands for Zverev's showdown against Cerundolo on Thursday.

If Zverev managed to beat Cerundolo and then make it past the winner of Jannik Sinner and Frances Tiafoe, he would presumably be the favorite in the Miami Open final against either Jiri Lehecka or Arthur Fils. And if Zverev were to win the Miami Open, he might surpass Novak Djokovic at No. 3 in the world rankings.