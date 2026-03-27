Jannik Sinner’s GF Laila Hasanovic’s Sister Exchange Turns Heads Amid Miami Open

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner is looking to put a major stamp on this March American tennis tour with a victory at the 2026 Miami Open.

Sinner, who is currently the world's No. 2-ranked player, according to the ATP, won the Indian Wells Open in California earlier this month. And now he's in the semifinal of the Miami Open, facing German standout and No. 3-ranked player Alexander Zverev on March 27.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Sinner defeated American standout Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal on March 26. While Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, was present to support her long-term boyfriend at the match, Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, was nowhere to be found.

Sinner and Hasanovic (who is a Danish model and social media influencer who focuses on fashion) have been dating since at least the summer of 2024. Hasanovic had previously been in a relationship with Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher for at least three years, but the couple split up in the spring of 2025.

Laila Hasanovic at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix when she was dating Mick Schumacher. | IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

While the fact that Hasanovic hasn't been with Sinner during these two tournaments in the United States might raise eyebrows, the bottom line is that she's busy with her own career.

This was shown with her NRD55 brand, which is a line of skin care and self-tanning products that she has created and has made several recent social media posts about on her Instagram page.

Laila Hasanovic Turns Heads With Post About Little Sister Amid Miami Open

It isn't just Hasanovic's own brands that she is working with right now, which is keeping her in Copenhagen. She is also a successful model, as shown by her being featured in a recent Elle magazine.

Hasanovic found a creative way to flex this appearance with a March 26 Instagram post. She's sitting with her little sister, holding the magazine, when the caption reads, "I heard there's a cool girl in this magazine."

Then the camera shows her sister with the magazine, and the caption reads, "but you're in the magazine?"

Then Hasanovic shrugged and waved at the camera while music played in the background. The post was captioned, "showing my little sister how it's done."

Perhaps this Instagram post would have caught the attention of Sinner after his victorious quarterfinal on Thursday. Then again, his focus is surely on this upcoming semifinal showdown against Zverev, which should be an extremely tough test for both European tennis stars before the Miami Open final.