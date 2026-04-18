Alexander Zverev's Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Debuts New Look Amid BMW Open Upset

German tennis star Alexander Zverev is turning 29 years old on April 20. And while he has cemented himself as one of the world's best players, he is yet to win a major and is developing a reputation for coming up short when it matters most.

Zverev has lost in the semifinal in five tournaments this year. Three of these have come against Jannik Sinner (at the Indian Wells Open, the Miami Open, and the Monte Carlo Masters), and one came against Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

There's no shame in losing to Sinner or Alcaraz, as these are the two players who are currently ranked above Zverev, according to the ATP.

However, since neither Sinner nor Alcaraz was competing in the BMW Open (which took place in Zverev's home country of Germany, in Munich), Zverev was viewed as the favorite and expected to win his first tournament of 2026.

But that's not what happened. Zverev was upset by France's Flavio Cobolli in the semifinal in straight sets, marking the fifth semifinal Zverev has lost this year.

Alexander Zverev wins his quarterfinals match at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / PRESSE SPORTS

Sophia Thomalla Draws Attention With New Hairstyle Amid Alexander Zverev's BMW Open Defeat

Zverev has been known to make headlines both on and off the court. Much of this is owed to his relationship with longtime girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, whom he has been dating since 2020.

While Thomalla usually supports Zverev in person at his tournaments, she wasn't at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this month because she was working as the host of a show called "Are You The One?" which was shooting in Koh Samui, Thailand, while the tournament was underway.

Alexander Zverev and Sophie Thomalla | IMAGO / Eventpress

But it seems that shooting for that show might be over, as Thomalla was in Munich for the BMW Open.

And at the same time Zverev was facing off against Cobolli in the tournament's semifinal on April 18, Thomalla showed off a new look with an Instagram post.

The post showed Thomalla sporting bangs, which is a fresh look for her. The Instagram post was captioned, "New Season, new me ✂️🤷🏼‍♀️". Two of the three photos included also show Zverev and Thomalla's shared dog, Mishka.

Perhaps Thomalla felt like a change was necessary to help get Zverev over the hump of the semifinals, which has plagued him to this point in the season. More likely she just wanted to mix things up with her own aesthetic, and she trusts that Zverev will right the ship at some point soon.