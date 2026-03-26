Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Stuns in Ab-Revealing Post Amid Miami Open

24-year-old Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner is set to face 28-year-old United States tennis star Frances Tiafoe (who is the No. 20-ranked player in the world right now, according to the ATP) in the Quarterfinal of the 2026 Miami Open on Thursday.

The stakes are high for both men. While Tiafoe finding a way to defeat Sinner (who is the No. 2-ranked player, only behind Carlos Alcaraz) would likely make for the biggest victory of his career to this point, both men will still have to win two more games before being crowned the Miami Open champion. The winner of this match will face the winner of Alexander Zverev and Francisco Cerundolo, who also face off on March 26.

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Jannik Sinner (ITA) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Both Sinner and Tiafoe have influencer girlfriends. Tiafoe has been dating Canadian former professional tennis player turned social media influencer Ayan Broomfield, who follows him to his various tennis tournaments and is always a vocal supporter in the stands.

Sinner has been dating Danish model and influencer Laila Hasanovic since at least the summer of 2025, although there's no official indication of when their relationship began. What's for sure is that Sinner and Hasanovic brought their dog, Snoopy, to the ATP Tennis Finals in Turin, Italy, last November, which made for several wholesome photos of the trio.

Laila Hasanovic, Jannik Sinner, and Snoopy | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While Hasanovic was present at that tournament last year, she hasn't been at the Indian Wells Open in California earlier this month, nor the Miami Open.

The reason for this is surely because these events are across the Atlantic Ocean, and Hasanovic has pressing matters to attend to in her own life.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Laila Hasanovic Turns Heads in Workout Fit Post During Jannik Sinner's Miami Open Run

One example of what Hasanovic has going on is her NRD55 brand, which is a line of skin care and self-tanning products that she has created.

Hasanovic typically relies on herself to promote her new company. An example of this came on March 26, when the @nrd.55 account posted several photos of Hasanovic posing with a new product. She can be seen wearing a black sports bro and applying the product in several different places on her body.

Hasanovic posted this to her Instagram story on Thursday morning, showing that she's behind the beauty product.

While she might not be there in person, one would imagine that Hasanovic will be watching her boyfriend compete against Tiafoe on TV.