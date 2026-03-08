Alysa Liu Says Dad Arthur Didn’t ‘Deserve to Be Happy’ About Her Skating Decision

Team USA figure skating icon Alysa Liu became one of the most beloved athletes in the United States after winning two gold medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

And it isn't just Liu's journey that fans have fallen for. The story behind her father, Arthur Liu, and the way in which he built his family has also captivated the United States.

Alysa Liu skates the Exhibition Gala at the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. | IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Arthur Liu came to the San Francisco Bay Area after fleeing China because of his role in the Tiananmen Square protests in 1989. After getting settled in the Bay Area, Liu then elected to have five children (with Alysa being the oldest) via surrogacy using anonymous egg donors.

This is just one aspect of the relationship Arthur Liu has with Alysa. Another interesting aspect of it was his role in her figure skating journey.

Arthur Liu, father of Alysa Liu | James Lang-Imagn Images

Arthur Liu had a very intense involvement in his daughter's figure skating career when she was growing up, to the point that it became overbearing for Alysa.

This intense investment (Arthur Liu said he spent between $500,000 and $1 million to support his daughter’s skating journey) led to Alysa burning out on figure skating and ultimately quitting the sport after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Alysa Liu Shares Strong Stance on Dad Arthur's Reaction to Skating Return

Liu ultimately returned to figure skating in time to prepare for the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, she made it very clear that her dad's role in her career would have to decrease significantly if she could sustain her presence in the sport.

Liu spoke to this during an interview with Alex Morris of The Rolling Stone that was published on YouTube on March 7.

When Liu was asked whether she had to fire her dad when she returned to figure skating, she said, "I mean, I didn't have to fire him; he was never there. He was not on the team, so it was fine."

Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

Liu was then asked what her father's response was when she decided to come back to the sport, and she said, "I don't know. I have no idea. I mean, he was happy. But that didn't matter to me. I didn't care that he was happy. I was almost mad that he was happy, because I was like, 'How dare you?'"

Liu was then asked to elaborate and added, "Well, I was just like, 'You don't deserve to be happy over this decision, kind of. Because you were mad when I quit.' So I was kind of like, he shouldn't have an opinion on it at all, if that makes sense. I didn't want him to be mad that I was coming back; I just didn't want him to care. Like, at all. because it shouldn't affect him as much as it did the last time around."

Props to Liu for setting clear boundaries about her father's involvement. Doing so clearly worked out for her.