Alysa Liu’s Unexpected Admission About Sister Draws Attention

USA figure skater Alysa Liu is still at the center of the mainstream sports world's attention, even after her legendary run at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games ended a few weeks ago at this point.

Liu won two gold medals for Team USA. One of these came in the team figure skating event, while the other was in the singles free skate program. By securing this second gold, Liu became the first USA women's figure skater to win an individual medal since 2006 and the first to capture since since 2002.

Alysa Liu of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

While Liu became America's Sweetheart because of what she could do on the ice, fans became even more captivated when they learned about Liu's family story.

Her father, Arthur, came to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1989, after fleeing China due to his role in the Tiananmen Square protests. Upon getting settled in the Bay Area, Liu then elected to have five children (with Alysa being the oldest) via surrogacy using anonymous egg donors.

Arthur Liu, father of Alysa Liu | James Lang-Imagn Images

Arthur Liu ended up having children this way. Alysa is the oldest, and then there are three triplets, all of whom share the same biological mother (who none of them know). And then the fifth child has a different biological mother.

Liu clearly has a great relationship with all of her siblings, as they also came with Arthur to support her during the Winter Olympics.

Alysa Liu | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Alysa Liu Credits Sister as Her Biggest Fashion Influence

Liu's eccentric personality and sense of style has also added to the intrigue around her.

And it seems that Liu has taken some inspiration from her siblings in that regard, which Liu spoke to during an interview with W Magazine that was published on March 10.

Alysa Liu | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

“Honestly, my siblings. I’m sitting here right now in my brother’s jeans. And my sisters as well—three of them are triplets, but the triplets dress so different from each other," Liu said when asked who she considers a fashion icon.

“One of my sisters is pretty emo, a little bit punk-scene, if you will,” Liu added. “And then my other sister likes the basics. She does denim-on-denim fits. I’m like, ‘Dang, you really pull that off!’ Of course, as an older sister, I give them my clothes, but in return, sometimes they’ll give me theirs. We share a lot, even though all of us have different fashion tastes.”

alysa attends LOUIS VUITTON FW26 show in paris pic.twitter.com/86rsH2up6Q — alysa archive 𐙚 (@alysaarchivee) March 10, 2026

It sounds like Alysa's sister is an inspiration to her, just like Alysa is an inspiration to so many Americans.