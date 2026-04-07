Angel Reese Catches Eyes in Bikini Photoshoot After Atlanta Dream Trade

A major splash was made in the WNBA on April 7, when news broke that the Chicago Sky had traded superstar forward Angel Reese in exchange for two first-round picks.

While Reese (who is a two-time WNBA All-Star and the league leader in rebounds in 2025) getting moved might sound unexpected, those who have been following her standing with the Chicago Sky understand that this was more or less inevitable.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Sky have been mediocre throughout Reese's first two WNBA seasons, and the franchise's inability to add talent to its roster frustrated the former LSU Tigers star. She called the front office out during a September 2025 interview with the Chicago Tribune and made it clear that she would have no problem leaving if the team couldn't become competitive in the near future.

And while it remains to be seen whether the Sky can attract talent in what's sure to be a busy WNBA free agency period this month, they clearly didn't want to wait around to move Reese. As a result, she'll be taking her talents to Atlanta, which was one of the league's best teams during the regular season last year before they were upset by an Indiana Fever team that didn't have Caitlin Clark (who was sidelined with an injury).

Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (right) and Angel Reese | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese Causes Stir With Victoria's Secret Photoshoot After Sky-Dream Trade

As successful as Reese has been on the court to this point, she continued to be a force off of it, largely through her many partnerships and brand deals.

One example of this is with Victoria's Secret, as she became the first women's athlete in history to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2025.

That wasn't the end of Reese's partnership with Victoria's Secret, as the brand published a recent photoshoot that the WNBA star did with the brand on April 7, which was included in an Elle Magazine article.

There has also been a video from the shoot that was released, which included Reese saying, "Hi Elle! It's Angel Reese here. We're here, and we are here to slay."

Angel Reese x ELLE Magazine in Barbados for the Victoria’s Secret campaign shoot 🎥 pic.twitter.com/AoIkn1fux4 — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 7, 2026

It will be interesting to see what sort of impact Reese can make with her new franchise this season, and whether she can cement the Dream as WNBA championship contenders. Regardless, a fresh start outside of Chicago was necessary for the 23-year-old, and her taking her talents to Atlanta has shifted the league's landscape.