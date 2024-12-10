Caitlin Clark has perfect fit with toned abs named Time ‘Athlete of the Year’
Caitlin Clark is the biggest young star in basketball. Period.
That includes the NBA, men's and women's college basketball, and of course the WNBA. Even diehard NBA analyst Bill Simmons recently admitted on a recent episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that she's the biggest star on the court under the age of 30. Only LeBron James and Steph Curry live in her orbit, and of course they're both well into their 30s, with LeBron turning 40 later this month.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark shares near-death experience on Iowa basketball's Italy trip
Thus, it was a no brainer for Time Magazine to name the 22-year-old Indiana Fever phenom their 2024 Athlete of the Year." In the extensive profile, the WNBA Rookie of the Year has the perfect adjective to describe her year: historic.
“I've been able to captivate so many people that have never watched women's sports," Clark told Time. "Let alone women's basketball, and turn them into fans."
RELATED: Caitlin Clark stuns in elegant black dress at Pacers Gala
What captivated The Athlete Lifestyle On SI was her stunning look on the cover. Yes, cool covers of these things called magazines still exist.
It's the perfect embodiment of Clark's style with the white Nike crop top and matching kicks, the hipster loose-fitting pants, and the boxers slightly showing underneath. It's obvious that the Iowa Hawkeyes icon has been hitting the gym, so she's putting the rest of the WNBA on notice.
It's only appropriate that she's the first basketball player to be given Time's huge honor since LeBron James in 2020, because Clark has so much hype and expectations to live up to after her amazing run at Iowa, much like LeBron coming out of high school straight to the NBA.
Historic expectations. So far, historic results.
