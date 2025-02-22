Angel Reese slays stunning all-black fit ahead of historic Unrivaled game
WNBA superstar Angel Reese is undeniably one of the most marketable athletes in women's basketball. On or off the court, Reese is always drawing attention and making headlines.
In the words of her former LSU Tigers teammate Flau'jae Johnson, "Clickbait, everything I do keep going viral."
On Friday night, Reese returned to the court with Rose BC in the revolutionary Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league. Reese and the Rose faced a difficult test against the undefeated Lunar Owls, led by WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and Unrivaled co-founder Napheesa Collier.
Reese put on a historic performance, recording the first 20/20 game in Unrivaled history with 22 points and 21 rebounds on 10/19 shooting, helping the Rose deliver Lunar Owls their first-ever loss.
Before the game, Reese was turning heads in the Sephora tunnel with a stunning all-black fit and Birkin bag. She showed off some of the details of her look on Instagram before arriving at Wayfair Arena in Miami.
And one more time for luxury bag and eye-catching leather gloves.
That's how you make a statement before stepping onto the court, and Reese delivered.
Reese joined Unrivaled after her record-setting rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky came to an end following a season-ending wrist surgery, and she picked up right where she left off.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Reese and the Rose return to the court on Monday, February 24, against Phantom BC. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.
