Angel Reese Shares Why Wendell Carter Jr. Relationship Works After Taking Jab at Ex

The Orlando Magic are facing the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA Playoffs right now, with Game 2 taking place on April 22.

This matchup holds a special significance for WNBA superstar Angel Reese, given her relationship history with one player on each team. She's currently dating Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr., as the couple went public with their relationship in 2025 and are still going strong.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

However, Carter Jr. isn't the only player in this series with whom Reese has a relationship history. Back in 2024, rumors sparked that she was dating Pistons forward Jalen Duren.

This is because the two made social media posts from what clearly looked to be the same location at the same time, suggesting they were on vacation together. There were other indications that the two were seeing each other at the time, but they never made their relationship official.

Okay! It looks like Angel Reese is spending time with Jalen Duren from the Detroit Pistons. People have been speculating about the two for a minute. 👀 📷:(@gettyimages) ✍🏾#TSRStaffAS pic.twitter.com/0T09EAsAKc — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) July 30, 2024

Reese appeared to troll Duren with a social media post after Game 1 of the Pistons and Magic series. Carter Jr. and Duren are often matched up, and Carter Jr. had a dunk over Duren during the game.

Reese re-posted a video of this dunk to her Instagram story, which sparked a lot of buzz on social media.

Angel Reese's Dating Sentiment to Michelle Obama Speaks Volumes About Wendell Carter Jr. Relationship

Reese did a podcast with Michelle Obama that was published on April 22, and she spoke about her dating life at one point.

"Finding someone that doesn't care about all the extra stuff. I don't want you to fantasize over me because of what you see on social media," Reese said when Obama asked about her take on modern dating and what she's looking for.

Reese added, "You know I'm that girl. But at the end of the day, when we go home, you're still a genuinely good person. And I have my own [success], so I don't need to be with someone for their own. So, it was very intentional for me. One, I date privately. That's what I've learned over the years... But I haven't had a hard life on the dating scene."

🎥| Angel Reese on dating and the dating scene.



[via Michelle Obama yt] pic.twitter.com/INeUevQoOp — angel reese source (@ar5source) April 22, 2026

She later said, "Just finding the reality of what genuine love is like. I'm young, and still figuring things out. And I think you find someone that is helping you learn this life thing at the same time. Like I said, I'm big on loyalty. You ride with me, I'mma ride with you. Through any and all. So as long as we doin' that, and rocking, then we're gonna be okay."

Clearly, Reese sees these qualities in Carter Jr., which is why their relationship has worked to this point.