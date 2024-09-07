Angel Reese reveals love-life details amid NBA's Jalen Duren dating rumors (VIDEO)
Angel Reese is finally clearing up those Jalen Duren rumors — sort of. On her new podcast, Unapologetically Angel, she and her cohost Maya Moore are spilling all the tea.
During a candid conversation with Moore, Reese opened up about what she looks for in a relationship. While Reese is known for her lavish fashions, and is often spotted at parties, she made it clear she can provide her life of luxury on her own. But what she really looks for is someone who is generous with their time. And yes, she does have a type.
She revealed her love language is ”probably quality time,” but even this can be a challenge, given her demanding schedule. “That’s hard too because I kind of only, well, I only mess with athletes and usually it’s always been like that.”
Of course, this has only continued to fuel rumors that she is dating Duren, the Detroit Pistons’ power forward. The two were spotted spending much time together over the summer, which prompted rumors of a relationship.
And this wouldn’t be the first time Reese has cozied up with an athlete. Last year, she was linked to Florida State men's basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher, but the two broke up shortly before Reese began her career with the WNBA.
But whether single or taken, she’s always going to level up on the court and in the tunnel. Ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Aces, she stunned in an all-white dress and a cute Prada purse.
