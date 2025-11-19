Angel Reese seems to confirm Wendell Carter Jr. relationship in fashion fit selfie
Angel Reese likely just confirmed her relationship with Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr. on Tuesday night with her fit selfie.
The 23-year-old Chicago Sky superstar has been the subject of dating rumors with the NBA player for the past couple of months that he addressed on the “Run It Back” podcast on Monday: “That’s the homie for sure. We locked in,” he said. “Y’all gonna find out when y’all need to find out. We’ll just leave it at that. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure.”
Carter Jr. was spotted with Reese on her 23rd birthday bash, and she attended the Magic season opener where she looked unrecognizable.
On Tuesday night, Reese dropped a selfie of her crazy fur fit:
And then one where she showed off the over-the-top furry shoes where she was clearly at Carter Jr.’s game against the Golden State Warriors:
That should put to bed the rumors and confirm they are indeed official.
She was also the good luck charm as Carter Jr. had 17 points and 12 rebounds — a very Reese-like stat line — in the 121-113 win over Stephen Curry and the Warriors.
Besides basketball games, Reese also been having fun without Carter, jetting off to various locations including meeting Terence Crawford in the locker room where she wore an eye-popping fit while she towered over him before his title fight with Canelo Alvarez.
Where will we see her next and will it be with him?
