Angel Reese wears insane thigh-high furry boots for bf Wendell Carter's Magic game

Angel Reese chose not to participate in the Unrivaled league this year after she and her Rose BC squad won the championship last season. Instead, she’s focusing on her health this year before the next Chicago Sky season. She’s also focusing on her Orlando Magic star boyfriend and her fire fits.

Reese finished her second season in the WNBA averaging 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, but the Sky finished with just a 10-34 record.

Angel Reese’s second season with the Sky was a tough one. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After her rookie season last year, Reese was involved in the inaugural season of the Unrivaled 3x3 in Miami where her squad with Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens, and Kahleah Copper.

Reese, 23, has been linked to 26-year-old Wendell Carter Jr. of the Magic back in May. She was at the Orlando season opener with an unrecognizable look going on.

Reese even rocked the full Magic look as well. | Angel Reese/Instagram

This time, Reese traveled all the way to Germany for the NBA’s Berlin Game with the Magic taking on the Memphis Grizzlies. She certainly turned heads in her thigh-high furry boots fit while doing so.

It was the lucky fit, too, as Carter Jr. and the Magic won, 118-111. He’d finish with nine points and six rebounds.

Mama Reese shows up and shows out, too

Mom, who is also named Angel, would join her as well on the trip and impress with her style.

📸 | Angel Reese and her Mom in Berlin pic.twitter.com/UzWlBU3EYe — angel reese source (@ar5source) January 13, 2026

