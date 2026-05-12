Anthony Volpe's Girlfriend Elle Jowett Posts New Modeling Pics Amid Yankees Promotion

New York Yankees will be seeing a familiar face back on their team on May 12, as news has surfaced that 25-year-old shortstop Anthony Volpe has been called back up to the franchise, and will likely be in their starting lineup against the Baltimore Orioles on May 12.

Volpe had missed the season to this point because he had been dealing with a shoulder injury. However, he was ready to return to action last week. But when the Yankees activated him from the injured list, they sent him down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre instead of bringing him to the Big Apple.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe | Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not like Volpe has played great during his 18 games in the minor leagues this season. He hit .205 with 1 home run and a .571 OPS in 9 Triple-A games. Yet, because Jose Cabellero (who took Volpe's starting shortstop position with the Yankees) got injured, New York had little choice but to bring Volpe back up.

While the Yankees are on the road right now, it will be interesting to see what sort of reception Volpe receives when he returns to his home field. He still has many supporters among the Yankees' faithful, although there are many others who will lament his being back in the starting lineup, given his inability to contribute on offense to this point in his career.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) loses his bat | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Anthony Volpe's Girlfriend Ella Jowett Draws Attention With Social Media Post Before Yankees Return

At least Volpe has a good support system around him, which includes his girlfriend, Elle Jowett.

While neither Volpe nor Jowett posts about each other much on social media, the fact that she attends many of his games and they follow each other on Instagram suggests they're still going strong.

Jowett has been active on social media on Tuesday, although it is more about her own career than that of Volpe. She shared an Instagram post with photos from a recent modeling shoot, which was captioned, "portfolio close ups 🪽🌷⭐️".

The close-up photos have already attracted attention from several Yankees WAGs. Outfielder Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, commented, "GORGEOUS". First baseman Ben Rice's girlfriend, Sara, wrote, "ELLE!!!!! Beautiful!! 🩵🩵".

And Gerrit Cole's wife, Amy, wrote, "Stunning!" in the comments.

The Yankees return to New York on May 15, although it's to face the Mets at Citi Field. Still, one would imagine that Jowett will be there to see Volpe play in person.