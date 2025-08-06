Texas QB Arch Manning fails miserably on reaction test in shocking video
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the reason the school received its first-ever No. 1 ranking in the preseason Coach’s Poll. He’s got tremendous athletic abilities on the field. He certainly didn’t show it, though, in a reaction test he posted of himself miserably failing.
The 21-year-old son of Cooper Manning and nephew of NFL greats Peyton Manning and Eli Manning waited for his turn to be the starter at Texas and now it’s his show this season. There is so much hype around him it’s almost unrealistic for him to live up to it.
RELATED: Ex-NFL star QB’s son eyeing Texas Longhorns to follow Arch Manning, Dia Bell
He certainly seems to be ready for most any moment — except how to dress in the summer. Also, not this stick drop test where he didn’t seem to know what was going on.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin trolls Texas with Arch Manning transfer joke gone too far
A 2 out of 10 is really bad. Yea, he’d eventually get to 7, showing he can adjust like he would to a good defense, but the initial test was an epic fail.
Arch will be just fine come football season no matter what the stick test says. He still threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and just two ints while also rushing for four scores while he was Quinn Ewers’ backup last season.
Arch is elite, which is why it’s surprising he was so bad at this reaction test.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium