Texas QB Arch Manning has odd summer wardrobe choice in WR Ryan Wingo's neighborhood
Arch Manning is from New Orleans, Louisiana, and knows all about nasty, hot and humid summer weather. St. Louis, Missouri, isn’t much better, but the Texas Longhorns quarterback was in town for his teammate Ryan Wingo’s camp and a neighborhood hangout that’s gone viral. His wardrobe choice definitely stood out as well.
The 21-year-old Arch is the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and has some lofty expectations put on him, especially after the success he saw when he did play as a freshman last season. Playing behind now Miami Dolphins QB Quinn Ewers, Arch made the most of his opportunities with 939 yards passing, nine touchdowns and only two interceptions, and added four rushing scores.
While attending Wingo’s 1st Annual Youth Football Gamp camp, Manning went to Wingo’s neighborhood is St. Louis and hung out where a picture of him with some kids went viral.
Wingo even reacted on the “My QB good in any hood” comment where he said “Nah fr 🤣“ with “fr” standing for “for real.”
Then a video surfaced of him in full chill mode with the older boys.
The dude has long sleeves on in St Louis with muggy weather in the 80s and he’s cool as a cucumber chilling.
Texas has a real one, and a real shot at a special season for coach Steve Sarkisian as nothing seems to faze Arch Manning. The legend continues to grow as longsleeves in June in the Midwest heat are nothing for this Manning.
