Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa Swimsuit Dancing Video Resurfaces Before French Open

It's almost hard to imagine that Aryna Sabalenka has still not won a French Open (aka Roland Garros) to this point in her career, given everything else she has accomplished.

However, that is the truth. Sabalenka is the world's No. 1-ranked women's tennis player and has won four major singles titles (the US Open twice and the Australian Open twice), but still has never hoisted the Roland Garros trophy. She came agonizingly close in 2025 before losing to Coco Gauff in the final.

Coco Gauff of the United States poses with Aryna Sabalenka | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

While Sabalenka is more focused on her singles career at this point, those who have been following her for some time know that she has also played a lot of doubles tournaments. However, just like with her singles career, her only doubles majors titles came at the US Open and the Australian Open.

Back when Sabalenka was much more active as a doubles player, one of her main teammates was Paula Badosa. These two competed in many tournaments together before both began to focus on their singles careers around 2023.

However, these two teamed up for the WTA 500 Brisbane International earlier this year, which was their first time as a team in about four years.

Paula Badosa (ESP) reacts after missing a shot | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa's Past Swimsuit Post Resurfaces Amid French Open

Sabalenka and Badosa weren't just teammates on the court together. They also were (and still are) close friends, and appear to have a lot of fun together.

This was shown with a TikTok post that Sabalenka made in October of 2025, where she and Badosa were wearing swimsuits and dancing to a song. Sabalenka was wearing a yellow swimsuit while Badosa was wearing a black one with white trim. They were strutting in front of the camera while a song called, "Skinny b**** come through" was playing. And then the two began dancing at the end of the video.

The post was captioned, "Just following directions 😂 @Paula Badosa".

This post has since resurfaced on social media. The @nbc7xsports X account posted it on May 19 and it went viral, amassing over 860,000 views over the course of a day.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa 🎾 pic.twitter.com/ztkMcP7s7s — NBC7xSFW (@nbc7xsports) May 19, 2026

One would imagine that Badosa and Sabalenka will be rooting for each other in the French Open, so long as they're not competing against each other. And perhaps these two will link up to play in another doubles tournament at some point in the future.

Either way, fans can expect them to remain friends.