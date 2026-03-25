Paula Badosa Causes Stir in Black Bikini Amid Ex Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Miami Open Exit

There was a time when it was hard to argue that the top tennis power couple in the world is Spanish women's star Paule Badosa and Greek male standout Stefanos Tsitsipas. But the couple is no longer together, so that stance can't be shared.

Badosa is currently the No. 100-ranked women's singles tennis player in the world, according to the WTA. However, much of this is owed to injuries, as the 28-year-old has dealt with a lot of adversity in that regard in recent years. She was the world's No. 2-ranked player just a couple of years ago, and returned to the top 10 for a time in 2025.

Paula Badosa (ESP) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Badosa advanced to the Round of 64 at the 2025 Miami Open before she was beaten by Iva Jovic.

As for Tsitsipas, he is currently the No. 51-ranked player in the world right now, according to the ATP. However, just like his ex-girlfriend (they began dating in 2023, broke up for a time, got back together, then broke up for good in 2024), Tsitsipas had had a rollercoaster past few years, and was in the world's top 10 as recently as 2025.

Stefanos Tsitsipas | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Tsitsipas was also playing in the 2025 Miami Open, but he suffered a defeat to Arthur Fils in the Round of 32. Therefore, both pieces of the former couple are no longer competing in the event.

Paula Badosa’s Black Bikini Post Turns Heads at Miami Open

But just because Badosa is no longer actually competing on the court doesn't mean that she can't enjoy her time in South Beach.

And it seems that she is indeed spending this time at the beach, as suggested by an Instagram post from last week that showed Badosa wearing a black bikini. The bikini appears to be from Badosa's new SUNASWIM, which is already attracting a lot of attention.

As for Tsitsipas, he also keeps his Instagram account very business-coded, and rarely makes a post that isn't sponsored or some part of a brand deal.

It will be interesting to see where both Badosa and Tsitsipas go in their respective careers from here. They're both far from their peak, but would appear to have enough left in the tank to still creep closer to the top of the world rankings.

But perhaps those days are too far in the rearview mirror, and their focus will shift more to off-court endeavors.