Aryna Sabalenka shows off flirty 'fits and workout routine in Dubai diary
The heat is turning up for tennis star Aryna Sabalenka as she travels to the middle east ahead of the WTA finals in Riyadh. On Wednesday, October 23, the Belarusian revealed she was training hard in Dubai alongside her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis, who is the CEO of Oakberry.
“A Dubai day in the life📍🗺️,” she wrote in the caption. The Instagram Reel Sabalenka posted showed her in an adorable white workout ‘fit as she blew kisses in the camera. She appeared less than thrilled as she gulped down a juice and passed over a display of delicious-looking candies.
The tennis star shared smooches with her CEO boyfriend before heading to the gym, where her routine included lunges, leg lifts on an exercise ball, and some fancy footwork.
Next it was time to hit the court. After a meditative moment, she hit some balls and then headed back to the gym to lift some weights. But don’t worry, even a tennis star takes time to relax on the beach and work on her overnight skincare routine before going to sleep.
Sabalenka has been through a lot, having lost her previous boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, to suicide in March of 2024. She appears to be finding happiness once again with Frangulis, his daughter, and her coaches on this middle eastern adventure.
