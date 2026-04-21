Azzi Fudd Flexes Wings Locker Room Selfie With Message for Dallas Fans

WNBA training camps are underway, and that means former UConn Huskies star and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd is with her new Dallas Wings teammates. She also has her official jersey and a locker, which she shared in a new selfie.

The 23-year-old Fudd was part of UConn’s 2025 national championship team and joins her former star teammate and the 2025 WNBA Draft No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers in Dallas.

Bueckers and Fudd are teaming up again. | Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

They actually have a dating history together after going public during the WNBA All-Star Weekend, but have since by the looks of it moved on from each other romantically as Bueckers didn’t sit with her at the draft like Fudd did for Bueckers.

That didn’t stop the new dynamic Dallas Duo from posing together multiple times on draft night.

The Dallas Wings had the number 1 overall pick in 2025 and 2026 WNBA Drafts:



2025 — Paige Bueckers

2026 — Azzi Fudd pic.twitter.com/CGFOAI6QLl — Hater Report (@HaterReport) April 14, 2026

One media member even brought it up during a Fudd press conference, bit it was quickly shot down by the team.

A reporter asked Azzi Fudd about her relationship with Paige Bueckers, but the Wings' media team said they won't be commenting on their players' personal lives. pic.twitter.com/iH3enGfoVE — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 16, 2026

Fudd posts Wings locker room selfie

With her mind now on professional basketball, Fudd took a selfie in the locker room mirror in front of her new Wings locker with her name plate and No. 35. She wrote, “heyyyy Dallas 🤠#wingsup”

azzi fudd gearing up for the wings iktrrrr pic.twitter.com/RsLLmIpp3x — skinny (@dunkedonby40yo) April 20, 2026

Fans no doubt can’t wait to see what Fudd can do on the court in the WNBA when paired up with the Rookie of the Year Bueckers.

Fudd is a baller, though. She was even learning from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry over the past summer.

Now, she’s a pro, too, and looks excited to be part of the Wings organization.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Azzi Fudd who was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images