Azzi Fudd Flexes Wings Locker Room Selfie With Message for Dallas Fans
WNBA training camps are underway, and that means former UConn Huskies star and 2026 No. 1 overall pick Azzi Fudd is with her new Dallas Wings teammates. She also has her official jersey and a locker, which she shared in a new selfie.
The 23-year-old Fudd was part of UConn’s 2025 national championship team and joins her former star teammate and the 2025 WNBA Draft No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers in Dallas.
They actually have a dating history together after going public during the WNBA All-Star Weekend, but have since by the looks of it moved on from each other romantically as Bueckers didn’t sit with her at the draft like Fudd did for Bueckers.
That didn’t stop the new dynamic Dallas Duo from posing together multiple times on draft night.
One media member even brought it up during a Fudd press conference, bit it was quickly shot down by the team.
Fudd posts Wings locker room selfie
With her mind now on professional basketball, Fudd took a selfie in the locker room mirror in front of her new Wings locker with her name plate and No. 35. She wrote, “heyyyy Dallas 🤠#wingsup”
Fans no doubt can’t wait to see what Fudd can do on the court in the WNBA when paired up with the Rookie of the Year Bueckers.
Fudd is a baller, though. She was even learning from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry over the past summer.
Now, she’s a pro, too, and looks excited to be part of the Wings organization.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.