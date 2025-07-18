Paige Bueckers officially hard launches Azzi Fudd relationship at WNBA All-Star event
While it’s been known for a few weeks after UConn Huskies star Azzi Fudd had a viral post about being “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on her phone case, Bueckers hasn’t officially come out and said it until Thursday night on the WNBA All-Star orange carpet event in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Fudd, 22, and Bueckers, 23, helped lead the Huskies to their first national championship since 2016, and Fudd was their for Bueckers’ night at the WNBA draft where she was unrecognizable after an amazing glam makeover, and then crushed her after-party black cocktail dress.
We’ve seen them together during the offseason where Fudd went to a game in a Wings jersey, and then the two took a snuggly selfie together in matching fits, and another in the mirror together most recently. They even held hands at an arena for a Wings road game, and Fudd even shared Bueckers dressed up in a full cowboy fit on her FaceTime while Fudd took a family cruise. There was also their matching “A” and “P” necklaces for each other.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers reacts to girlfriend Azzi Fudd's sizzling ESPYs dress after Wings game
It was about as official as it could get, but now Bueckers officially hard launched it in public in this interview from Indianapolis, Indiana, saying Fudd is her indeed her “girlfriend.”
RELATED: UConn’s Azzi Fudd takes epic flexing photo in dress with Olympic star Ilona Maher
Congratulations to the couple.
Fudd will be joining Bueckers next season (maybe on the Wings?) as a top 5 WNBA lock draft pick.
