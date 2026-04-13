Paige Bueckers Wows in Nike Preppy Fit at WNBA Draft Not Sitting With Azzi Fudd
Azzi Fudd was at last year’s WNBA draft when her former UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers returned the favor in 2026 as Fudd went No. 1 to Dallas — although they weren’t seated together this time.
Fudd, now 23, stole the show looking unrecognizable last year on the Bueckers’ big night, and then changed into a stunning cocktail dress for the after-party.
They also sat together for Bueckers’ big moment and walked the orange carpet together.
The two former stars at UConn then took their relationship public at WNBA All-Star weekend, but since cooled off suggesting they are no longer together.
Regardless of their relationship status, they are teammates on the basketball court once again.
Bueckers reacts to Fudd going to Dallas
Bueckers, 24, was all smiles Monday night as Fudd’s name was called at No. 1.
Bueckers’ fit stole the show, too
Here’s a still image of her fit as well.
Fudd herself wore a dazzling silver dress on the orange carpet upon her arrival at The Shed at the Hudson for the big night.
Fudd’s wardrobe change
She’d later change into another stunning look as seen with her parents below.
When asked about teamming up with Bueckers again, Fudd said, “I'm excited to play again with Paige, she's an incredible player.”
It will be great to see the two on the court again as teammates, but how about off it as well? Stay tuned as it will be a fun season to cover the two former Huskies.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.