Paige Bueckers Wows in Nike Preppy Fit at WNBA Draft Not Sitting With Azzi Fudd

Azzi Fudd was at last year’s WNBA draft when her former UConn Huskies teammate Paige Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. Bueckers returned the favor in 2026 as Fudd went No. 1 to Dallas — although they weren’t seated together this time.

Fudd, now 23, stole the show looking unrecognizable last year on the Bueckers’ big night, and then changed into a stunning cocktail dress for the after-party.

They also sat together for Bueckers’ big moment and walked the orange carpet together.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd at the 2025 WNBA Draft.



It’s Azzi’s turn now 🥹 pic.twitter.com/8CCgnD8nAP — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 13, 2026

The two former stars at UConn then took their relationship public at WNBA All-Star weekend, but since cooled off suggesting they are no longer together.

Regardless of their relationship status, they are teammates on the basketball court once again.

Bueckers reacts to Fudd going to Dallas

Bueckers, 24, was all smiles Monday night as Fudd’s name was called at No. 1.

Paige Bueckers' reaction to Azzi Fudd getting drafted to the same WNBA team as her 🔥



Back-to-back No. 1 picks from UConn to Dallas! pic.twitter.com/oUEMOy421U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 13, 2026

Bueckers’ fit stole the show, too

Here’s a still image of her fit as well.

UConn legend and 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers in the house pic.twitter.com/gaT38CKajD — Emily Adams (@eaadams6) April 13, 2026

Fudd herself wore a dazzling silver dress on the orange carpet upon her arrival at The Shed at the Hudson for the big night.

Fudd’s wardrobe change

She’d later change into another stunning look as seen with her parents below.

The Fudd Fam is ready to go!



Under 10 minutes to go until the #WNBADraft is underway! pic.twitter.com/XJnc7a6oee — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) April 13, 2026

When asked about teamming up with Bueckers again, Fudd said, “I'm excited to play again with Paige, she's an incredible player.”

It will be great to see the two on the court again as teammates, but how about off it as well? Stay tuned as it will be a fun season to cover the two former Huskies.