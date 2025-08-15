Stephen Curry outshined by Azzi Fudd at his Warriors camp posing together
Azzi Fudd just said her favorite player is Stephen Curry. Now, the UConn Huskies star is helping the Golden State Warriors superstar at his Curry camp.
It’s been quite the offseason for the 22-year-old Fudd after being named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and helping UConn win its first national championship since 2016. We saw her have a full glam makeover for former teammate Paige Bueckers’ WNBA draft night, and then go viral for a “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post on social media that would later be made official when Bueckers hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star weekend.
RELATED: UConn star Azzi Fudd flexes biceps in intense workout session
Fudd also launched her podcast, “Fudd Around and Find Out”, and just did a “Close Friends Only” interview with Bueckers where she revealed when she first started liking the Dallas Wings star. During that interview, it was also revealed she loves Curry’s game and how he moves without that ball.
Now, she can learn from the greatest three-point shooter of all time at his own camp where she’s helping out with the girls. She posed with Steph and the campers.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's 7-year-old son shows off basketball skills vs. dad's campers
In the last video on the post above, Fudd shows how lethal of a shooter she is herself draining threes from deep.
Fudd is retuning for her senior season at UConn to try and defend their title before she’s a consensus top 5 WNBA draft pick.
