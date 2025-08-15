The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry outshined by Azzi Fudd at his Warriors camp posing together

The UConn star helps out her favorite NBA player at the Curry Camp while showing off her skills.

Matt Ryan

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) speaks to the media after the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Amalie Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Azzi Fudd just said her favorite player is Stephen Curry. Now, the UConn Huskies star is helping the Golden State Warriors superstar at his Curry camp.

It’s been quite the offseason for the 22-year-old Fudd after being named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player and helping UConn win its first national championship since 2016. We saw her have a full glam makeover for former teammate Paige Bueckers’ WNBA draft night, and then go viral for a “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post on social media that would later be made official when Bueckers hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star weekend.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd
Fudd (left) helping Bueckers get ready for the WNBA All-Star orange carpet event. / Paige Bueckers/Instagram

Fudd also launched her podcast, “Fudd Around and Find Out”, and just did a “Close Friends Only” interview with Bueckers where she revealed when she first started liking the Dallas Wings star. During that interview, it was also revealed she loves Curry’s game and how he moves without that ball.

Now, she can learn from the greatest three-point shooter of all time at his own camp where she’s helping out with the girls. She posed with Steph and the campers.

In the last video on the post above, Fudd shows how lethal of a shooter she is herself draining threes from deep.

Fudd is retuning for her senior season at UConn to try and defend their title before she’s a consensus top 5 WNBA draft pick.

Azzi Fudd
IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

