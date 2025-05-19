Bears QB Caleb Williams has one-word praise for another Chicago sports star
Caleb Williams is still dealing with the fallout of trying to avoid joining the Chicago Bears organization.
After explosive comments from him and his dad, a controversy that this author said was completely overblown, but other outlets are still using headlines like "dumpster fire" as recently as yesterday, Williams still has work to do to receive forgiveness. Insert your Pope Leo quip here.
RELATED: Chicago Bears fan have same Pope Leo QB failure joke at Caleb Williams' expense
The Heisman Trophy winner and former No. 1 overall pick, now under offensives genius Ben Johnson, much to the Detroit Lions' dismay, is on a mission going into his second season to prove that the Bears is not a place, where as his father Carl put it, "quarterbacks go to die."
Before Seth Wickersham's book excerpt dropped, Williams had been doing a great job of building up goodwill with the sports-crazed city by living in Chi-Town throughout the offseason, showing up consistently at other professional sporting events, especially for Chicago Cubs games.
RELATED: Is Bears QB Caleb Williams still dating Alina Thyregod?
The 23-year-old Washington, D.C. native has been at Wrigley Field several times throughout the season, including when new head coach Johnson threw out a Greg Maddux-like first pitch with his family.
One player that has gotten Williams' admiration is Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, also 23. The Bears QB1 simply wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Baller" then linked to his IG handle.
PCA has been on fire his last seven games with three home runs and 11 RBIs for the first-place Cubs, sweeping the White Sox over the weekend in the Windy City showdown. So it makes sense that Williams would give him a shout out.
The cynic in you can say the polarizing QB is sucking up to a fanbase that is mad at him, but his actions have spoken louder than words with his offseason behavior. He genuinely seems like a Cubs fan, and one of the best sports experiences anywhere in the world is Wrigleyville on a nice summer day.
Especially when the Cubs are in first place. Baller.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry