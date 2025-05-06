Is Bears QB Caleb Williams still dating Alina Thyregod?
Caleb Williams was spotted at the star-studded F1 Miami Grand Prix weekend - without girlfriend Alina Thyregod.
And in fact, while the Chicago Bears franchise quarterback and last year's No. 1 overall pick has been smartly hanging out in Chi-Town throughout the offseason, his high school sweetheart has been noticeably absent after rekindling their relationship in November 2023 while still playing at USC.
RELATED: Bears QB Caleb Williams makes one genius decision that is going unnoticed
"I met her at the end of her tenure. We dated a little bit," Williams said at the time. "Then we ended it, kept in strong communication throughout four years. We're back dating again."
So what gives?
RELATED: Who is Alina Thyregod?
It's hard to say, but actions speak louder than words, and the Heisman Trophy winner has been very out and about, making many public appearances across the Windy City. As of this posting, Williams, 23, still follows Thyregod on Instagram.
In a video circulating on social media, the Bears QB1 is seen stepping out with models at a nightclub in South Beach for F1 Miami weekend, which was jam packed with A-listers, so it got lost in the mix from the video that originally surfaced on "What Rich People Are Wearing" on Instagram over the weekend.
It seems like the couple haven't been spotted together after Williams celebrated their one-year anniversary, when the former USC standout posted on Instagram, "Been a good year with this one."
Whether the couple is together or not, hopefully Williams still following Thyregod on Instagram means they're on good terms.
With so much pressure on him to deliver under new head coach Ben Johnson heading into his second season, he'll need all his friends and family to be in his corner.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured