Caleb Williams has one-word reaction to Pope Leo in Bears gear
The Chicago sports jokes have been flowing ever since Pope Leo XIV made history as the first American pontiff.
The Chicago Bears franchise quarterback Caleb Williams, who many Chi-Town fans are praying is their NFL savior, had fun with a graphic making the rounds of the former Cardinal Robert Prevost rocking Bears gear in a pope fit.
Last year's No. 1 overall pick and the Heisman Trophy winner captioned the make-believe, jersey swap-like photo "tuff," preceding it with a crying laughing and two fire emojis.
The sports-crazed city is hoping for some divine intervention, especially when it comes to protecting the second-year USC standout with a much improved line and having an offensive genius head coach, Ben Johnson, who believes in an electric running game to open up a dynamic passing attack.
See Jared Goff, who was an MVP candidate for much of last season with the Detroit Lions, throwing for 4,629 yards and a pristine 111.8 passer rating. As Bears fans know, no Chicago QB has ever passed for more than 4,000 yards, and Williams set a dubious franchise record for most sacks with 68.
Williams, still only 23, needs to be "tuff" while making smarter decisions heading into his second year.
Now that Pope Leo has also been confirmed as a White Sox fan, there have been plenty more jokes about rooting for the "downtrodden." If Williams could deliver the Bears their second Super Bowl, Chicagoans will feel like they're in heaven.
Maybe Da Pope can put a word in to the man upstairs.
