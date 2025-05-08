Chicago Bears fan have same Pope Leo QB failure joke at Caleb Williams' expense
Congratulations to Chicago for having the first American pope!
Cardinal Robert Prevost, hailing from Chi-Town, made history by becoming the first pope from the United States as Pope Leo XVI.
For sports-crazed Chicago Bears fans, it was the perfect time to commiserate on their dubious quarterback history by throwing out the same joke. The Windy City has produced its first pope before a quarterback that has thrown for 4,000 yards.
Poor Caleb Williams, who is already under enormous pressure not only as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, but also thanks to the Washington Commanders star QB1 Jayden Daniels, picked just behind him, who led his team all the way to the NFC Championship Game in his rookie season.
Now with offensive genius Ben Johnson as the Bears new head coach, plus a vastly improved line to protect him, Williams, 23, will have every opportunity to surpass that 4,000-yard benchmark in his second season.
And even though the Heisman Trophy winner, again like Daniels, had a much more up-and-down first year than the hyped LSU man, his stats were comparable, throwing for 3,541 yards with a 87.8 passer rating, compared to Daniels' 3,568 yards with a 100.1 passer rating.
The biggest difference the former USC standout can be truly dinged for is taking too many sacks, setting the dubious franchise mark with 68 vs. 47 for Daniels.
In the end, if Chicago can make history by getting a pope elected, then Williams can certainly throw for more than 4,000 yards.
Call it divine intervention.
