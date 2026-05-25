Ben Shelton Showers Girlfriend Trinity Rodman With Love Before French Open

After Taylor Fritz was eliminated in the first round of the 2026 French Open (aka Roland Garros), there's a strong case to be made that Ben Shelton is now the American with the best shot to make waves in this major tennis tournament.

The 23-year-old Shelton is the No. 5 seed in the tournament, which means that he wouldn't have to face other world-class competitors like Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, or Novak Djokovic until later in the tournament. And his first round matchup arrived on May 25, against Spain's Daniel Merida Aguilar.

Ben Shelton swings backhand | Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One person who is rooting for Shelton to make a deep run in France is his girlfriend, USA women's soccer star Trinity Rodman.

These two began dating in 2025 after several social media exchanges and are still clearly going strong. While Rodman's own soccer season will most likely keep her from attending any of Shelton's French Open matches, she's surely keeping up with how he's doing as much as possible.

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman (2) | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Ben Shelton's Birthday Message to 'Beautiful' Trinity Rodman Before French Open Warms Hearts

Rodman is about six months older than her boyfriend, and celebrated her 24th birthday on May 20.

While they weren't together for it, this didn't stop Shelton from showing Rodman love with a social media post he made that day, which was captioned, "24 😍 Happy birthday beautiful".

One photo in the post shows them about to embrace outside, another shows them kissing at one of his matches, several others show Rodman spectating him, one is of them on a private jet together, and there's another of them posing inside of what appears to be a Lamborghini.

The top comment on the post is from Rodman, who simply wrote, "❤️❤️❤️".

It's cool to see that these two can manage their own hectic schedules and ensure that the other is feeling supported and special.

Unfortunately for Rodman and Shelton, much of their respective seasons takes place at the same time. Especially right now, when Rodman is in the thick of her NWSL season, and most of the tennis tournaments are taking place in Europe.

However, once the NWSL season winds down later this summer and Shelton is back playing stateside more often, one would imagine that Rodman will be back in the stands supporting him.

Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Maybe Rodman will even make a social media post about Shelton's French Open run if he makes it deeper in the tournament.