Trinity Rodman Shows Boyfriend Ben Shelton Love With Post Before BMW Open Final

USA women's soccer star Trinity Rodman and American tennis standout Ben Shelton turned the world upside down when they began dating in 2025.

Their mutual flirtation started last March, when they began exchanging not-so-subtle social media messages to each other. The best example of this came when the two posted similar videos with the same music in the background, saying, "wassup with you?" while leaving space for the other to put their names.

This led to a hard-launch between them shortly after, and the two have been together ever since.

Both Rodman and Shelton deserve a lot of credit for taking the time to attend each other's events, as both have busy schedules and are constantly on the move for games and matches.

Not to mention that Shelton and Rodman are typically in their offseasons at the same time. Rodman's NWSL season with the Washington Spirit runs from March to November, while Shelton's tennis season runs year-round, but usually slows down a bit during the winter.

This means that spring is a tough time for these two to link up, especially for Rodman's availability to attend Shelton's matches.

Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Trinity Rodman Shows Ben Shelton Support Before BMZ Open Final Match

Shelton hasn't won a tournament in 2026 to this point. However, he has advanced to the final of the BMW Open in Munich, Germany, after his semifinal win over Alex Molcan on April 18. Therefore, he'll be facing Italy's Flavio Cobolli on April 19 for the tournament's championship.

Rodman is in the middle of her NWSL season and therefore can't attend Shelton's match in person. However, she's still managing to show him support over social media, which was shown with an Instagram post she made earlier this week.

The post showed her and Shelton embracing and then kissing after one of his matches. The post was captioned, "Just cuz 🤍 @benshelton".

Perhaps this support from his girlfriend will be enough to will Shelton to victory on Sunday. Of course, these are surely also in constant contact, and Rodman will be giving Shelton all the words of encouragement before his big match against Coppola (who he's friends with when they aren't competing).

Shelton getting a win at the BMW Open should bode well for his performance in the other major tournaments that are coming up later this year, even though many of the top tennis players didn't enter the Munich-based tournament.

Ben Shelton (USA) | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images