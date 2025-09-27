PGA star Jake Knapp addresses girlfriend Makena White’s tragic death with moving note
Following the sudden death of his girlfriend Makena White, PGA golfer Jake Knapp has shared a statement expressing his shock and grief at the tragic loss. Knapp asked for privacy for those closest to White, his girlfriend of two years, who he called thoughtful, selfless and fun as he remembered her spirit.
“It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time,” Knapp said in comments to "The Associated Press" sent from his manager.
RELATED: Makena White shared love note for Jake Knapp before tragic death
“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” Knapp said. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend.
“She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us.”
News of White's death emerged on Friday with a friend using her Instagram account to announce that she had passed earlier in the week.
"Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," the unnamed friend wrote. "She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie."
"Makena was one of a kind," the friend continued. "She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."
RELATED: Makena White remembered as kind-hearted, fun
Though it was not widely known, White had revealed in various social media posts that she had a heart condition. In May, she posted from a work conference while wearing a heart moniter.
“The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny,” she wrote on Instagram.
It's unclear whether her heart condition played a role in her death. White's friends have encouraged those who feel moved to honor her to donate to Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup
Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling
What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie
Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game
SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing