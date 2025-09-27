The Athlete Lifestyle logo

PGA star Jake Knapp addresses girlfriend Makena White’s tragic death with moving note

Makena White's family and friends, including PGA golfer Jake Knapp, are grieving the sudden loss of the 28-year-old.

Jake Knapp is congratulated by his girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Jake Knapp is congratulated by his girlfriend Makena White after shooting a course record 59 in the first round of the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches at PGA National Resort & Spa on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. / Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following the sudden death of his girlfriend Makena White, PGA golfer Jake Knapp has shared a statement expressing his shock and grief at the tragic loss. Knapp asked for privacy for those closest to White, his girlfriend of two years, who he called thoughtful, selfless and fun as he remembered her spirit.

“It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time,” Knapp said in comments to "The Associated Press" sent from his manager.

Makena White
Makena was known for her bubbly personality. / Makena White/Instagram

“Makena was such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate,” Knapp said. “We shared so many unforgettable memories together and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend.

“She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us.”

Jake Knapp and Makena White at the Masters in 2024
Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Jake Knapp moves in for a kiss from Makena White as he walks down the no. 1 fairway after teeing off during the third round of the Masters Tournament. / Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

News of White's death emerged on Friday with a friend using her Instagram account to announce that she had passed earlier in the week.

"Hi everyone - this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week," the unnamed friend wrote. "She is already so deeply missed by her Dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie."

"Makena was one of a kind," the friend continued. "She had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love. To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule."

Makena White
Makena White tragically passed away earlier this week. / Makena White/Instagram

Though it was not widely known, White had revealed in various social media posts that she had a heart condition. In May, she posted from a work conference while wearing a heart moniter.

“The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny,” she wrote on Instagram.

It's unclear whether her heart condition played a role in her death. White's friends have encouraged those who feel moved to honor her to donate to Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund.

