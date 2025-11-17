Marshawn Kneeland’s girlfriend Catalina shares touching update before Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys have another game on Monday night vs. the Las Vegas Raiders as their season goes on following the tragic death of their teammate Marshawn Kneeland earlier this month.
Kneeland, 24, took his own life from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on November 5 after a police chase. His pregnant girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, called police in a desperate attempt to save Kneeland’s life after receiving “goodbye” texts and revealing his history with mental illness.
The morning after, the team released a statement:
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
This shockingly came just two days after Kneeland, a defensive end, had his biggest moment in the NFL with a touchdown return off a blocked punt on a Monday Night Football game vs. the Arizona Cardinals on November 3.
Mancera posted her first words on November 10 since the tragedy along with a picture of the couple:
Over the weekend she had a longer post on Facebook:
“Hi everyone, I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the love, prayers, and messages that have been sent my way. Your support has meant more to me than I can put into words during such a painful time. As I continue honoring Marshawn’s memory, I’m trying to gather as many photos and memories of him as possible. If you have any pictures of Marshawn whether they’re recent, old, funny, or meaningful. I would truly appreciate it if you could share them with me. Every photo helps me hold onto a piece of him and the beautiful impact he had on all of us. Thank you again for your kindness, your prayers, and for keeping my sweet baby in your hearts. It brings me comfort knowing how deeply he was loved. ❤️🙏🏽”
Cowboys’ touching gesture for Catalina:
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team set up a fund for Marcena and her unborn child so “they are set for life” without Kneeland.
Mancera will be cheering on the team in her husband’s honor and with a heavy heart.
