Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson attends her first Boston parade in stylish DunQueen pink jumpsuit

The 23-year-old is capturing the internet's attention once again with another dynamite fit. 

Joseph Galizia

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordon Hudson is living her best life — and isn't afraid to share it all on social media.

The 23-year-old, who is famously dating legendary football coach Bill Belichick, attended her first St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, Massachusetts this past weekend. Hudson posted about her experience on Instagram on Sunday, March 16. 

In the photos, Hudson dons a bright pink jumpsuit that has "DunQueen" written on the side, which is slang for loyal female supporters of Dunkin Donuts. To further drive home her "DunQueen" status, Hudson wore a hat with a crown embroidered at the center.

Hudson
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hudson's 77K Instagram followers were obsessed with her look and complimented the stylish fit in the comments section.

"Your fit is everything," gushed one person.

A second person wrote, "the Dunkin sweat suit is bringing back memories."

"Yassss," added a third person. 

The post has already been liked over 1,700 times.

Hudson has been quite active on social since the beginning of 2025. This includes rocking a red-hot look in the winter snow or posting about the fishermen in Maine who she vehemently supported with a Hollywood starlet glamour shot.

More importantly, Hudson and Belichick continue to appear in public together. The multi-time Super Bowl winner, 72, is steadily preparing for his first season as the head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. 

Hudson
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
