Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson attends her first Boston parade in stylish DunQueen pink jumpsuit
Jordon Hudson is living her best life — and isn't afraid to share it all on social media.
The 23-year-old, who is famously dating legendary football coach Bill Belichick, attended her first St. Patrick's Day parade in Boston, Massachusetts this past weekend. Hudson posted about her experience on Instagram on Sunday, March 16.
In the photos, Hudson dons a bright pink jumpsuit that has "DunQueen" written on the side, which is slang for loyal female supporters of Dunkin Donuts. To further drive home her "DunQueen" status, Hudson wore a hat with a crown embroidered at the center.
Hudson's 77K Instagram followers were obsessed with her look and complimented the stylish fit in the comments section.
"Your fit is everything," gushed one person.
A second person wrote, "the Dunkin sweat suit is bringing back memories."
"Yassss," added a third person.
The post has already been liked over 1,700 times.
Hudson has been quite active on social since the beginning of 2025. This includes rocking a red-hot look in the winter snow or posting about the fishermen in Maine who she vehemently supported with a Hollywood starlet glamour shot.
More importantly, Hudson and Belichick continue to appear in public together. The multi-time Super Bowl winner, 72, is steadily preparing for his first season as the head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.