Bill Belichick's 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson rocks red hot look in the snow
Jordon Hudson went viral in 2024 when news broke that she was dating NFL legend Bill Belichick, who is nearly 50 years her senior. Now, the 23-year-old is embracing her new following by giving fans an update on her personal life.
Hudson took to Instagram on Sunday, February 22, and revealed her research from a family tree deep dive. However, the girlfriend of the Super Bowl-winning coach also took the opportunity to have a little fun in the snow and rocked a sensational winter fit.
"The Family Tree Is Mine," Hudson captioned the post. In the photos, she wears a bright red winter coat with a matching red scarf. Her look is complete with some designer winter boots and leather pants.
Several of Hudson's 70.1K followers took to the comments section to compliment her fiery attire.
"Snow White," wrote one person, comparing Hudson to the famed Disney character.
A second person wrote, "Love that jacket."
"There is my amazing woman who is blessed to be with Bill Belichick proud of you keep going," gushed a third person.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson swoons over Gracie Hunt’s ‘ski’ miniskirt
Hudson and Belichick's relationship is going strong as the two have attended multiple events in public together. Their 49-year age gap does appear to be catching up with the 72-year-old coach, who was spotted sleeping next to Hudson at a recent University of North Carolina basketball game.
It's good that Belichick gets his rest now. He'll be beginning his head coaching duties for the Tar Heels football program beginning this fall.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless