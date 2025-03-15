Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson posts nerdy spring break date photos
Bill Belichick is enjoying the college life at 72 years young with his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson. While the two hit spring break in Florida, Belichick, however, showed more of his nerdy side.
The head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels football team and legendary NFL coach is already living his best life with Hudson. He gets to coach, while she deals with his emails after it was leaked that she be copied on any correspondence to him from UNC staff. He gets to fall asleep at basketball games while she cheers on UNC. He also gets to show her off and have fun while she takes him to her favorite restaurants and posts a PG-13 caption.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson flaunts dorkiest UNC computer bag
That’s definitely her version of spring break as she did say, "Spring Break means we get a break!!!" They look like they are having fun there.
But fun for Belichick also means visiting a museum and looking like a total nerd with his phone camera snapping all kinds of pictures. The future Hall of Fame coach with six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and his girl headed to the Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, which is a historic Gilded Age building. Hudson wrote: “@flagermuesum ☀️#SpringBreak,” and “Poll: Is BB fascinated by history or is he feeling inspired by the interior design? She then posted what looks like a very un-spring break-like time.
RELATED: Jordon Hudson channels Hollywood starlet energy in breathtaking glam shot
Oh, there were more photos, too. Maybe if Gronk showed up it would’ve been a good time.
Hudson had the right idea for a spring break morning, however, on Saturday.
Cmon, Bill. It’s 12 O'clock somewhere.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter