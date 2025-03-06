Jordon Hudson channels Hollywood starlet energy in breathtaking glam shot
Jordon Hudson gained popularity in the sports world due to her relationship with legendary 72-year-old football coach Bill Belichick — and now, she's showing that she could go full Hollywood if the occasion called for it.
The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, and shared a black-and-white photo that is straight out of the Marilyn Monroe era. Hudson looked gorgeous, with her hair all done up and rocking an off-the-shoulder formal look.
However, the reason for Hudson's post was to bring attention to the hard-working fishermen in the state of Maine.
"But do you love the fishermen???" she asked in the caption while tagging President Trump.
Regardless of the purpose, Hudson's 71,000 followers cannot get over how good she looks and took to the comments to state exactly that.
"You are absolutely gorgeous," gushed one person.
A second person agreed and wrote, "Awesome picture."
"Bill is one lucky guy," wrote a third person, referring to her relationship with Belichick.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson rocks red hot look in the snow
Hudson's wish may have been answered.
Later in the day, she released a post revealing that the Trump administration is looking at renegotiating Sea Grant Funding in the state of Maine.
One thing Hudson is certainly excited for is Belichick's new coaching venture with the University of North Carolina. The eight-time Super Bowl winner begins his first season with the Tar Heels later this year.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson unrecognizable channeling Adam Sandler
