Jordon Hudson channels Hollywood starlet energy in breathtaking glam shot

The 23-year-old girlfriend [of legendary football coach Bill Belichick is radiant in a new photo.

Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jordon Hudson gained popularity in the sports world due to her relationship with legendary 72-year-old football coach Bill Belichick — and now, she's showing that she could go full Hollywood if the occasion called for it.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 5, and shared a black-and-white photo that is straight out of the Marilyn Monroe era. Hudson looked gorgeous, with her hair all done up and rocking an off-the-shoulder formal look. 

However, the reason for Hudson's post was to bring attention to the hard-working fishermen in the state of Maine. 

"But do you love the fishermen???" she asked in the caption while tagging President Trump.

Hudson
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Regardless of the purpose, Hudson's 71,000 followers cannot get over how good she looks and took to the comments to state exactly that.

"You are absolutely gorgeous," gushed one person.

A second person agreed and wrote, "Awesome picture."

"Bill is one lucky guy," wrote a third person, referring to her relationship with Belichick. 

RELATED: Bill Belichick's 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson rocks red hot look in the snow

Hudson's wish may have been answered. 

Later in the day, she released a post revealing that the Trump administration is looking at renegotiating Sea Grant Funding in the state of Maine. 

One thing Hudson is certainly excited for is Belichick's new coaching venture with the University of North Carolina. The eight-time Super Bowl winner begins his first season with the Tar Heels later this year. 

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson unrecognizable channeling Adam Sandler

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

